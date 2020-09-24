Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Lake of the Ozarks’ couple nearly scammed thousands of dollars while selling minivan

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Brad and Rachel Engelbarts have three young kids.

“We have two-and-half-year-old twins, and then we have a one-year-old," said Brad Engelbarts. “So we’re wanting to make some more family memories.”

They bought an RV, and a pick up truck to haul it.

”We didn’t need three vehicles, so we decided to sell the van," Engelbarts said.

They posted pictures of their 2018 Toyota Sienna on Facebook and Craigslist. It was in good shape, and only two years old, so it didn’t take long to get potential buyers.

“I had probably about six text messages total, and two calls on the vehicle," Engelbarts said.

One of the potential buyers agreed to pay almost $25,000 for the minivan.

He met up with the Engelbarts at their home last Thursday night. He gave a cashiers check.

Everything seemed legit. They wrote up a bill of sale, and the man was on his way.

“Anger, embarrassment, and kind of shameful, really," Brad Engelbarts recalled feeling Wednesday morning when his bank called.

The bank said the cashiers check was real, but it had been altered to look like it was for $24,900.

“This is just a copy, but the original, it just looked perfect," Engelbarts recalled. “So, obviously, these are professional counterfeit artists.”

They called the sheriff’s office, but deputies said it wasn’t a criminal case. A prosecuting attorney disagreed.

Since there wasn’t any money actually given, so the minivan was marked as stolen.

The Engelbarts got lucky.

”As soon as we got the vehicle ‘stolen,’ Toyota dinged the van, and they found it at a dealership down in Paducah, Kentucky."

The person who essentially stole their minivan had sold it to a dealership. The Engelbarts will be able to drive to Paducah to get their minivan back.

“Unbelievable, like a weight has been lifted off of the shoulders," Engelbarts said.

The Better Business Bureau says if you’re selling your car, meet at a police station or sheriff’s office, and give them a heads up.

“Chances are, if it is a scammer, that person isn’t going to actually show up with legitimate law enforcement right there," said Stephanie Garland with the BBB.

“What’s funny is over the last 24 hours I feel like I came to terms that we lost 24,000 dollars, so at this point it just feels like we’re getting a free car," Rachel Engelbarts said. “We’re really thankful that we’re all safe in this scenario.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Some people have ‘a new one’ during this pandemic.

News

On Your Side: Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ new cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Springfield PD to offer safety classes after record number of motorcycle fatalities

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Springfield Police Department is planning safety classes because of the record number of motorcycle crash fatalities in 2020 within the city.

Local

Gov. Parson signs executive order to activate Missouri National Guard

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to activate the Missouri National Guard.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested, charged in death of woman killed before Springfield house fire

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Prosecutors have charged a man with the death of a woman killed in a Springfield house fire earlier this week.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Weekend Ahead

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Warmer temperatures are coming

News

National study: Missouri ranks second in the nation in number of women murdered by men

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri ranks second in the nation in the number of women murdered by men, according to a study by the Violence Policy Center.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Lake of the Ozarks’ couple nearly scammed thousands of dollars while selling minivan

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Springfield police report spike in fatal motorcycle crashes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.