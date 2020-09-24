Parson’s office updates on governor, first lady and contact tracing one day after positive COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the governor feels healthy and the first lady’s symptoms remain mild, one day after both tested positive for COVID-19.

The office says both Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were tested Wednesday morning after the first lady experienced mild symptoms. Both tests showed a positive diagnosis, even though the governor was not experiencing any symptoms, per his office.

The governor and first lady remain isolated and Gov. Parson will work from the Governor’s Mansion for the next 10 days, according to his office.

Additionally, the governor’s office staff, mansion staff, and security have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. All staff in close contact with the governor and first lady will work remotely. Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the governor or first lady continue to work in the office.

The governor’s office is working to identify other close contacts of the governor and first lady and working closely with DHSS and the Cole County Health Department on contact tracing efforts.

