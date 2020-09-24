Advertisement

Parson’s office updates on governor, first lady and contact tracing one day after positive COVID-19 tests

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the governor feels healthy and the first lady’s symptoms remain mild, one day after both tested positive for COVID-19.

The office says both Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were tested Wednesday morning after the first lady experienced mild symptoms. Both tests showed a positive diagnosis, even though the governor was not experiencing any symptoms, per his office.

The governor and first lady remain isolated and Gov. Parson will work from the Governor’s Mansion for the next 10 days, according to his office.

Additionally, the governor’s office staff, mansion staff, and security have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. All staff in close contact with the governor and first lady will work remotely. Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the governor or first lady continue to work in the office.

The governor’s office is working to identify other close contacts of the governor and first lady and working closely with DHSS and the Cole County Health Department on contact tracing efforts.

RELATED COVERAGE: Gov. Parson, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter.

Local

Ex-Everton, Mo. city clerk sentenced over money laundering charges

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The former city clerk in Everton, Mo. was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Local

Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Branson theater, performer speaks out

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Branson theater, performer speaks out

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases Thursday; Arkansas reports 900 new cases Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of land bought along Eleven Point River in Oregon County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge ruled the state of Missouri must sell part of the land it bought in 2016 with the intention of creating a state park along the Eleven Point River in southern Missouri.

Latest News

Sports

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon retiring at end of 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

News

Temperature Outlook: Your First Alert to cooler temps through early October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Here's an in-depth look of below average temps

Sports

Defending champion Chiefs face unbeaten Ravens on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and surging Baltimore Ravens meet Monday night in a duel between two of the remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

News

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to retire after season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining only George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise.

News

2 women file civil lawsuits against Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The facility is the subject of an ongoing state investigation. State officials removed 25 girls were removed from the facility just over a month ago.