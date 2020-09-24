Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces eight new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day high

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports eight new COVID-19 death in the county Thursday, a single-day high for Greene County.

Thirty-seven people have died from COVID-19 in Greene County this month, according to the health department. With these latest deaths, the health department has now reported more COVID-19 fatalities in September than all previous months combined.

Health leaders announced the following COVID-19 deaths:

  • A woman in her 70s (not associated with long-term care, had no underlying health conditions aside from her age)
  • A man in his 70s (not associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 70s (not associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 90s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)
  • A woman in her 90s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

“We cannot lose sight of the people behind these numbers. Each death notice is someone’s mother, father, grandmother, grandfather or friend,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “People who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying and we must continue to do our part to protect each other.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 67 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Director of Health Clay Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care in Greene County

"The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here."

