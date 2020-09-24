Advertisement

Temperature Outlook: Your First Alert to cooler temps through early October

A strong upper level trough is moving in
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There are a couple of things we look at when forecasting long term. There are atmosphere and ocean interactions and trends with high and low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Upper level pressure is very important because it correlates nearly directly with temperatures at the surface. This week, we’re seeing a big shift from high pressure to low pressure aloft, and that will bring cooler than average temperatures to start October.

Let’s break it down.

Between the Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 time frame

An amplified upper level trough is forecasted to dig southward into the Midwest. A ridge in the meantime will build over Alaska, western Canada, and the western U.S. Because of the positioning of the trough and ridge, we will experience strong low pressure. This will allow for cooler air from Canada to move into the Ozarks. As early as next Wednesday we will start to see these below average temperatures.

Below average temps on the way
Below average temps on the way(KYTV)

Looking at the temperature map below, the darker blue colors means higher confidence for below average temperatures. The confidence level for these below average temperatures is 80%. With this, we will also be stuck with abnormally below average precipitation. Unfortunately, the drought continues.

Below average temps on the way
Below average temps on the way(KYTV)

Between the Oct. 1st - Oct. 7th time frame

Similar to the the previous discussion above, the upper level trough and ridge will still be very prevalent. Basically bringing above average temperatures to the west, and below average temperatures to the east. There will be some eastward progression of the trough and ridge which means the confidence for these below average temperatures is not as high in the Ozarks between Oct. 1st and Oct. 7th period. Through the first few weeks of October the trough bringing the cooler air will slowly de-amplify and we’ll return to near normal temperatures likely after Oct. 7th. Below average precipitation is still forecasted during this time frame.

Below average temps in the forecast
Below average temps in the forecast(KYTV)

