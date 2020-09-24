Advertisement

WATCH: Bailiff dives over stair railing to try to catch escapee; Man still at large

The suspect was being sentenced on a meth possession charge
By Jared Goffinet and Joanna Bouras, WXIX
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Law enforcement is searching for the man who eluded a deputy and bailiff as he escaped the Highland County Courthouse after being sentenced.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, was in court on Tuesday where was sentenced for a meth possession charge.

Garrison was in the process of being handcuffed by a deputy and bailiff when he managed to break away, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Courtroom cameras show Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.

The door leads to a set of stairs and Garrison is seen running down them.

The bailiff dives headfirst over the banister as he tried to grab the running Garrison.

The bailiff, unable to stop Garrison, broke four of his ribs and suffered a minor concussion when he landed on the stairs, Sheriff Barrera said.

Garrison was able to get outside, and he hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue shirt, and Nike shoes.

Garrison is 6′, 180-pounds, with dyed blued hair, hazel eyes, and some tattoos.

Nicholas Garrison, 33, has not been seen since he ran from the Highland County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Nicholas Garrison, 33, has not been seen since he ran from the Highland County Courthouse on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Highland County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421 or the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Parson’s office updates on governor, first lady and contact tracing one day after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the governor feels healthy and the first lady’s symptoms remain mild, one day after both tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co. , in a statement from corporate spokesman Jeffrey R. Epstein, said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel’s meritless claims.

National

Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Donald Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business.

Sports

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon retiring at end of 2020 season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

Latest News

National

Mnuchin and Powell back jobless aid, small business loans

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pressed to state what the top priorities should be, Powell said it would be to provide more support through the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, and to boost unemployment benefits.

National

Bailiff makes leaping effort to catch courtroom escapee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Courtroom cameras show Nicholas Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.

National Politics

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building. They chanted “vote him out” as the president stood near the coffin.

National Politics

McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING
Congressional Republicans pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.