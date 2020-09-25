4 coaches for Springfield Catholic football test positive for COVID-19; Friday night game canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Catholic canceled its game against Aurora High School Friday after four coaches tested for the coronavirus.

The school placed its high school and middle school football teams in quarantine. In all, three high school and one middle school football players tested positive for the virus.

The district emailed families asking everyone to pray for the coaches, including Coach Ozzie Riley. He serves as an assistant football coach. He is making progress, but is hospitalized. The school asked students to email video messages to him using #SCHSstrong.

“It is our hope that everyone involved remains healthy and recovers,” said Athletic Director Sam Wutke. “We look forward to when we can all be together again.”

The Springfield Catholic High School started all virtual classes this week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.