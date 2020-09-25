Advertisement

4 coaches for Springfield Catholic football test positive for COVID-19; Friday night game canceled

Springfield Catholic
Springfield Catholic(KY3)
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Catholic canceled its game against Aurora High School Friday after four coaches tested for the coronavirus.

The school placed its high school and middle school football teams in quarantine. In all, three high school and one middle school football players tested positive for the virus.

The district emailed families asking everyone to pray for the coaches, including Coach Ozzie Riley. He serves as an assistant football coach. He is making progress, but is hospitalized. The school asked students to email video messages to him using #SCHSstrong.

“It is our hope that everyone involved remains healthy and recovers,” said Athletic Director Sam Wutke. “We look forward to when we can all be together again.”

The Springfield Catholic High School started all virtual classes this week in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge sentences ex-Everton, Mo. city clerk for money-laundering conspiracy

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Kristy Conn pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2019, to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and into the weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Warmer temperatures for the weekend

Local

St. Jude patient from Mansfield in remission as the COVID-19 pandemic wares on

Updated: 2 hours ago
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Fit Life: A quick test that could save you from injury

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
Protect yourself from injury with this trip test on Fit Life.

Latest News

News

Laclede County authorities bust convicted felon accused of possessing stolen guns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators say at least two of the guns are stolen property.

News

Missouri DHSS adjusts statewide COVID-19 hotline hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The decision was made after the hotline experienced a decline in overnight calls.

News

St. Jude patient from Mansfield in remission as the COVID-19 pandemic wares on

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Man arrested in Springfield in connection to overnight shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man is in going to jail for the unlawful use of a weapon.

Sports

Yadier Molina reaches career milestone with 2,000 career hits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Cardinals longtime catcher and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina has reached a huge career milestone.

Local

Boil order issued for Marshfield, Mo. after water system issue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A boil order has been issued for the city of Marshfield, Missouri in Webster County.