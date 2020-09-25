Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said in a filing Tuesday that the restrictions are valid under a 1973 law on disasters and under rules approved last year by the Legislature.

A group of 18 legislators sued this month sued over the restrictions, which include a mask mandate and capacity limits for bars and restaurants. They argue the restrictions require legislative approval.

Arkansas on Thursday reported 1,030 new confirmed cases and 17 more deaths from COVID-19.

