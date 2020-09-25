Advertisement

Arkansas health leaders report 900 new cases of coronavirus; testing goal met in September

Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday the state met a goal for testing in September.

The state has tested more than 200,000 patients in the month.

“Today we exceeded our September testing goal with over 200,000 tests performed this month," said the governor. “We will continue working to increase testing capacity across the state to help us identify COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of this virus.”

Health officials reported 897 new cases on Friday. Deaths in the state increased by 20 patients. Hospitalizations also jumped by 27 patients. The governor asked the state to be responsible.

“While our cases are down from yesterday, we cannot let our guard down," said Governor Hutchinson. "Let’s all do the right thing this weekend for the benefit of our family and friends.”

