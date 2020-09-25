Blocked off sidewalks just one of many challenges for wheelchair users in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There’s a lot of construction going on along Springfield’s roadways these days, and if you think reduced traffic lanes are a pain, what if your way of travel was by sidewalks, which are torn up all over town for utility, gas, or phone work?

Well, that’s exactly the case for 35 year-old Audrey Webb, who has the progressive nervous system illness known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Audrey has to use her wheelchair and public transportation because she can’t afford a wheelchair accessible van but she maintains a positive attitude despite her terminal diagnosis and tries to savor every day.

“We wait nine months to be born and three days to be buried so why rush through life," she said.

But her attitude is less positive when it comes to describing what it’s like to try and get around Springfield in a wheelchair.

“It’s frustrating," she said. "It’s the Queen City of Inaccessibility.”

At a busy intersection along Republic Road Audrey couldn’t get her wheelchair situated between the tiny upraised islands that provide a place for pedestrians to stand to press the buttons that activate the “walk-don’t walk” signs.

“Trying to get the crosswalk button," Audrey said as she reached out with her hand and couldn’t reach the device attached to the light pole. "Have to get my wallet out so I can have an extension of my arm to reach it.”

Every intersection is a potential danger with drivers not always seeing her. At this intersection a van that had already entered the crosswalk to turn right quickly backed up as the driver realized Audrey had the right-of-way.

That’s a common occurrence and Audrey says she’s almost been hit by cars many times.

“One time I actually felt the heat from the brakes off of a person’s vehicle across the front of my toes.”

Up next a trip down Freemont and another challenge.

“Now the dreaded bridge," she said with a long sigh. "I hate bridges and I’m scared of heights.”

The narrow sidewalk on the overpass of the James River Expressway is one of her least favorite trips.

“O.K. Audrey. You’re good," she said to herself as she talked her way along the tight corridor as cars whizzed by just a few feet away. "I can feel the wind off of the vehicles.”

But once she gets past that hurdle there are others like a closed sidewalk at the intersection of Freemont and Primrose that’s torn up because of construction work going on....one of many such spots along the streets in that area.

“So I’ve got to figure out an alternative way to get home and I can’t just cut through the grass," she said as her back wheel slipped off the edge of the concrete into the mud, causing a brief concern that she was stuck.

Unlike pedestrians, Audrey can’t sidestep the construction so her only alternatives?

“Go find a different way or get out into traffic," she replied. “But I don’t feel safe or comfortable being out in traffic because people are attached to their phones not paying attention to what they’re doing or being distracted by the kid in the back seat and I’m gonna get hit.”

It’s a daily challenge that can wear on you.

“When you’re in a wheelchair you have a different perspective on life and I don’t feel like I’m included in the city," Audrey said. “I love the city but I don’t feel like I’m a part of it because people are rude. They stare. They honk at me as I go through a crosswalk when it’s my turn to go. I’ve had people give me the finger. I’ve had people yell at me, roll their windows down. I’ve even had people throw stuff at me from their cars.”

So all Audrey is asking for is a little understanding, a little kindness and a little respect on the road.

“I know everybody’s in a hurry but just take that little bit of time and consideration to prevent you from hitting somebody," she said. "This is my means of transportation because I’m trying to go someplace too just like you are.”

Audrey did notice during our visit together that a bad section of a sidewalk she had complained about to the city had been fixed but obviously those that are a part of construction projects will be inaccessible for the duration of the project.

We did reach out to the city for comment and here’s what we received from Kristen Milam, the Communications Coordinator for the Department of Public Information:

"We encourage the public to contact the City to report any sidewalk condition, maintenance or safety issue. Please call 864-1010, email city@springfieldmo.gov or submit a service request at springfieldmo.gov or through our mobile app. We rely on the public to help us locate and address issues quickly.

The public can also visit the ADA section of our website to connect with our ADA Coordinator, report an accessibility issue and learn more about the City’s ADA Transition Plan."

