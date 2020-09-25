Advertisement

Boil order issued for Marshfield, Mo. after water system issue

(KMVT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A boil order has been issued for the city of Marshfield, Missouri in Webster County.

The boil order takes effect until further notice after an issued with the city’s water system Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the city of Marshfield drinking water system lost pressure due to a failure in the automated system that controls when the city’s three drinking water wells turn on and off.

The water main lost pressure, increasing the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your drinking water system, thus triggering the mandatory boil order.

City leaders are asking residents to boil their water before using it.

“Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. Bottled water may be used as an alternate to boiling,” the city says.

This boil order applies for all Marshfield municipal water supply customers and will likely stay in effect for a few days, according to the city.

