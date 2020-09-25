Camden Co. authorities investigate after some animals found dead, others malnourished

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after locating dead and malnourished animals in response to an animal control call.

Deputies responded to the Climax Springs area on September 23. Upon arrival, they found multiple animals without food or water and in “poor medical condition.” Investigators later found multiple deceased animals.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the owner from out of the area, and the remaining animals were sent to the Humane Society for treatment.

The owners face pending charges, but have not been identified at this time, per the sheriff’s office.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

