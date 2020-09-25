Advertisement

Concrete deck installed for Riverside Bridge in Ozark, final touches expected in upcoming weeks

Construction on Riverside Bridge in Ozark, Missouri.
Construction on Riverside Bridge in Ozark, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Work moves along on the new Riverside Bridge in Ozark, which is expected to reopen for traffic on Sunday, Nov. 1.

As of Thursday, the concrete deck is now installed.

The new bridge sits about 12-feet higher than the original, built to handle heavy traffic and prevent flooding. It also comes with a 10-foot wide biking and walking trail.

Engineers have had to navigate some challenges, like utility lines not buried as deeply as they hoped, but they’ve navigated each one, and are confident the final touches are only weeks away.

The original Riverside Bridge will be erected about a mile downstream to span the Finley once again as part of Johnny Morris' Ozark Mill project.

