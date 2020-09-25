Advertisement

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including a provision that prohibits a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments Thursday in the legal battle over the 2019 measure that bans abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy. The appeals court ruling isn’t expected for several weeks.

Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood, operator of Missouri’s lone abortion clinic, and the American Civil Liberties Union sued. A federal judge blocked the law while the legal challenge plays out, prompting the state’s appeal to the 8th Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs said at the time of his ruling last year that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional. Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

Most of the discussion Thursday centered around the provision banning abortions because the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

“That epidemic of abortions targeting children with Down syndrome for elimination solely because of their disability, not for any other reason ... is a crisis,” Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said.

Planned Parenthood attorney Claudia Hammerman argued that four decades of U.S. Supreme Court precedent “make it clear that this is unconstitutional.” She said doctors won’t take the risk of losing their medical license for aborting a fetus with Down syndrome, regardless of whether the condition was the reason the woman sought the procedure.

“That woman will be deprived of an abortion,” Hammerman said.

Missouri is among several conservative states in recent years that have passed abortion restrictions in hopes that the increasingly conservative Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. The Supreme Court vacancy created by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has heightened a sense of alarm among supporters of abortion rights.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MDC agents rescue deer tangled in soccer net in Kansas City area

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Department of Conservation agents recently rescued a white-tailed deer in the Kansas City area after its antlers became entangled in the netting of a backyard soccer goal.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and into the weekend

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Warmer temperatures for the weekend

Local

Camden Co. authorities investigate after some animals found dead, others malnourished

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after locating dead and malnourished animals in response to an animal control call.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Joplin, Mo. teenager

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators believe Hardee is accompanied by an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication.

Latest News

Oregon County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Shannon County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Dade County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Douglas County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Barry County: November 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Feds: Relax protections for woodpecker living in Arkansas, endangered since 1970

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The woodpecker lives in Arkansas.