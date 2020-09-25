Advertisement

COVID-19 causes cuts to domestic violence shelter space, victims still needing help

(KY3)
By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is not enough shelter space to protect all domestic violence victims from abuse. Shelters in at least six southwest Missouri counties are full, and have been for months.

Lisa Farmer, the Executive Director for Harmony House, believes domestic violence has gotten even worse in many homes because of the pandemic.

“This is a huge trigger. More people are suffering, and they’re suffering at home and they feel like they don’t have options," Famer said.

For anyone trying to escape abuse, emergency shelter space is now even harder to come by.

“Due to COVID, we have reduced our census so we can social distance," Farmer said.

Being full is nothing new for Harmony House, or most other shelters across the state, but Farmer said Harmony House has had to cut its capacity by nearly half. That’s forced her staff to turn even more people away.

“You have to tell them at one of the worst moments of their life, ‘We’re so sorry, but we don’t have a bed for you,'" she said.

Domestic violence shelters in Christian, Webster, Taney, Hickory and Polk Counties are all facing the same reality.

The Webster County Victim Assistance Program offers individual homes for families, and has been full since the start of the year.

The Crisis Center of Taney County said it’s been at capacity for five years. The executive director said over the phone, for every one person who finds shelter, two are turned away.

Helping Hands Abuse and Crisis Center in Hickory County has been full since February.

“I think all shelters are cutting capacity. It’s almost mandatory," said Lexi Ward.

Ward leads House of Hope in Bolivar.

“When we have an empty spot, we fill it quickly, within the day generally," she said.

She said her staff is still offering support and advocacy while waiting for a bigger shelter to be built.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you know, you can become a victim of domestic violence and you could wind up needing to reach out for help," she said.

House of Hope and Harmony House are both getting more hotline calls than normal right now. Farmer fears that could increase even more when cold weather hits.

“Domestic violence is one of the top reasons why women and families become homeless, so moving into the winter months, that’s a very real concern," she said.

Farmer said, even if there is not enough space in a shelter, hotlines are still open for advice on a safe escape.

She said there are several resources in Springfield, like the Greene County Family Justice Center, that advocates can connect victims to.

“There is help out there. One way or the other, we will help," she said.

For more on the organizations in local counties, the resources they offer and how to contact them, click one of the links below:

Greene County: Harmony House

Polk County: House of Hope

The Crisis Center of Taney County

Webster County Victim Assistance Program

Helping Hands Abuse and Crisis Center of Hickory County

Many of these groups are willing to offer case management, counseling, transportation and even hotel rooms for victims in desperate situations.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Sports

Missouri begins SEC-only schedule against No. 2 Alabama; Arkansas hosts No. 4 Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams begin their SEC only schedules with matchups against ranked opponents Alabama and Georgia.

Local

Fordland man charged with sexual abuse, sodomy in Christian County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
53-year-old James Alan Keltner is accused of committing the crime at a business in Ozark back in March.

Local

Nine suspects indicted in Lawrence County homicide investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A grand jury hands indictments to nine suspects accused in a Lawrence County homicide investigation.

Latest News

Local

Concrete deck installed for Riverside Bridge in Ozark, final touches expected in upcoming weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Work moves along on the new Riverside Bridge in Ozark, which is expected to reopen for traffic on Sunday, Nov. 1.

News

On Your Side: Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Some people have ‘a new one’ during this pandemic.

News

On Your Side: Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Springfield PD to offer safety classes after record number of motorcycle fatalities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Springfield Police Department is planning safety classes because of the record number of motorcycle crash fatalities in 2020 within the city.

Local

Gov. Parson signs executive order to activate Missouri National Guard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to activate the Missouri National Guard.