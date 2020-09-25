Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Joplin, Mo. teenager

Leora N Hardee/Joplin Police Dept.
Leora N Hardee/Joplin Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -

The Joplin Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Leora N. Hardee, 14, disappeared on September 17. She has scars on her arms, chest and thighs.

Investigators believe Hardee is accompanied by an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication.

If you see Hardee, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

