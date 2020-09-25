ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Joplin, Mo. teenager

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -

The Joplin Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Leora N. Hardee, 14, disappeared on September 17. She has scars on her arms, chest and thighs.

Investigators believe Hardee is accompanied by an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication.

If you see Hardee, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

