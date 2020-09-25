Fit Life: A quick test that could save you from injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, KY3′s Paul Adler visits with Pamela Hernandez of Sharline Health and Neurology about your danger for a trip and fall which could leave you injured.

Here’s what she told us; Balance work should always be a part of your fitness program. When we don’t use it, we lose it, particularly as we get older.

The TUG (Timed Up and Go) test is an easy way to see if you (or someone you love) is at an increased risk for a fall. You’ll need a chair, a spot marked about 10 feet away from the chair, a stopwatch and a person to assist you.

Start by sitting down in the chair facing the marked spot. Have your partner start the watch and signal you to GO. At the GO signal, you’ll walk to the 10-foot mark at your normal walking pace. When you reach the mark, turn around and walk back to the chair and sit down. If it takes you 12 seconds or longer, research has shown that you are at an increased risk for a fall.

If you’re at an increased risk for a fall, seek the help of a fitness professional to assess your gait and balance and have your doctor to determine if you have other risk factors.

