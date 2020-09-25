Advertisement

Fit Life: A quick test that could save you from injury

Are you at a higher risk of a fall? Here’s an easy test to find out.
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, KY3′s Paul Adler visits with Pamela Hernandez of Sharline Health and Neurology about your danger for a trip and fall which could leave you injured.

Here’s what she told us; Balance work should always be a part of your fitness program. When we don’t use it, we lose it, particularly as we get older.

The TUG (Timed Up and Go) test is an easy way to see if you (or someone you love) is at an increased risk for a fall. You’ll need a chair, a spot marked about 10 feet away from the chair, a stopwatch and a person to assist you.

Start by sitting down in the chair facing the marked spot. Have your partner start the watch and signal you to GO. At the GO signal, you’ll walk to the 10-foot mark at your normal walking pace. When you reach the mark, turn around and walk back to the chair and sit down. If it takes you 12 seconds or longer, research has shown that you are at an increased risk for a fall.

If you’re at an increased risk for a fall, seek the help of a fitness professional to assess your gait and balance and have your doctor to determine if you have other risk factors.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

St. Jude patient from Mansfield in remission as the COVID-19 pandemic wares on

Updated: 34 minutes ago
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Laclede County authorities bust convicted felon accused of possessing stolen guns

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators say at least two of the guns are stolen property.

News

Missouri DHSS adjusts statewide COVID-19 hotline hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The decision was made after the hotline experienced a decline in overnight calls.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Weekend Ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Warmer temperatures are coming

Latest News

News

St. Jude patient from Mansfield in remission as the COVID-19 pandemic wares on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Man arrested in Springfield in connection to overnight shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man is in going to jail for the unlawful use of a weapon.

Sports

Yadier Molina reaches career milestone with 2,000 career hits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Cardinals longtime catcher and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina has reached a huge career milestone.

Local

Boil order issued for Marshfield, Mo. after water system issue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A boil order has been issued for the city of Marshfield, Missouri in Webster County.

Local

Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Sports

Missouri begins SEC-only schedule against No. 2 Alabama; Arkansas hosts No. 4 Georgia

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams begin their SEC only schedules with matchups against ranked opponents Alabama and Georgia.