Fordland man charged with sexual abuse, sodomy in Christian County

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fordland is accused of sexually abusing a woman in Christian County.

James Alan Keltner, 53, is not in police custody yet, but the Ozark Police Department has a warrant out for his arrest for two felonies; one count of first degree sodomy and one count of first degree sexual assault.

Court documents claim Keltner forced himself onto a woman who says she knew him from church.

Detectives say it happened at her business in Ozark back on March 4. The woman told police that he was her final appointment of the day, and at the end of the appointment. She says Keltner pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her, while she told him to stop.

The statement claims the woman was afraid to come forward until hearing two other women had come forward with sexually related allegations toward Keltner. Those cases are being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Police do have a warrant to arrest Keltner on the charges, which says to keep him in jail on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted of the charges against him, Keltner could face up to 10 years in prison or up to a $10,000 fine.

