Advertisement

Foreign scammers targeting online car, other vehicle sales

Pictured is the pop-up camper John Garrett thought he was buying on eBay, but the ad was fake, and he was scammed out of $2,000.
Pictured is the pop-up camper John Garrett thought he was buying on eBay, but the ad was fake, and he was scammed out of $2,000.(John Garrett)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - John Garrett is a retired police officer.

“I worked for the St. Louis City Department Ranger Division," Garrett said during an interview with KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek.

Garrett didn’t take reports of people getting scammed, but he had many colleagues who did.

Earlier this year, he was looking for a pop-up camper online.

“I went on eBay and I seen one on there, a camper, it had lights around it, it had a lady sitting in a chair near the door. I was considering it, for $1,200," Garrett explained.

The person selling that camper got back to him a few days later. He gave the woman his information, and said eBay Motors would be calling him to work out details on getting the camper.

“You have to get me some eBay cards, $200 a card. It’s only $1,200, and when you get it, call me back, and give me the numbers off the back," Garrett said, recalling what the man told him.

Garrett did as he was told, and called back with those numbers. Then, the person claiming to be with eBay Motors said he needed to get more eBay cards and send $800 for shipping.

He’d get the camper in two days.

“Well, in two days came? Nothing," Garrett said. “I tried to call him, they hung up. I called him again, no answer. I said, I got scammed.”

He lost out on $2,000.

He’s not alone. It’s happening all over the world.

”Law enforcement, both here and in Europe, and have tracked down that this kind of scam is operated by Romanian organized crime groups," said Stephanie Garland of the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau says these scams often happen out of the US, and gift cards are used because it’s an easy way to move money.

“Just be super cautious, realize that scammers are wanting victims to think it’s safe to send money, but the websites are fake, the escrow company doesn’t actually exist, and the car never actually arrives," Garland said.

Garret did find a legit popup camper, but he said he’s not fond of shopping online anymore."

“Scams are never going to leave," Garrett said. "It’s always going to be there no matter how long it is or where it is.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Arkansas health leaders report 900 new cases of coronavirus; testing goal met in September

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday the state met a goal for testing in September.

Local

Health leaders announce three new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, one in Christian County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

National

Police tase woman at football game in Logan, Ohio

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A woman was placed under arrest at a football game in Logan, Ohio and is now facing charges after police say she violated school policy.

News

MDC agents rescue deer tangled in soccer net in Kansas City area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Department of Conservation agents recently rescued a white-tailed deer in the Kansas City area after its antlers became entangled in the netting of a backyard soccer goal.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today and into the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Warmer temperatures for the weekend

Local

Camden Co. authorities investigate after some animals found dead, others malnourished

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after locating dead and malnourished animals in response to an animal control call.

News

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including a provision that prohibits a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Joplin, Mo. teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Investigators believe Hardee is accompanied by an unknown male, possibly en route to an unknown location in Kansas and is without necessary medication.

Oregon County: November 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Shannon County: November 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago