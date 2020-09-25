Laclede County authorities bust convicted felon accused of possessing stolen guns

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Laclede County deputies arrested a convicted felon for possession of stolen firearms and illegal drugs.

Sheriff David Milsap says Justin Perry King, 29, of Eldridge, is ineligible to have firearms in his possession as a convicted felon.

Investigators say at least two of the guns are stolen property.

“More likely than not many of the guns recovered were stolen, but as in many cases our victims of thefts, our burglaries do not record serial numbers,” Sheriff David Millsap said.

During a search of the home, officers say they found illegal drugs as well as a stolen game camera.

“We believe most of the guns were being traded for methamphetamine. I would estimate we seized nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition," Sheriff Milsap said. “Under federal law a convicted felon cannot possess ammunition. Two of the guns seized were illegal guns; a sawed-off shotgun and modified AR-15."

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigators will work to identify the other guns, based on reports of stolen guns. Any potential owner of a gun seized will be contacted.

