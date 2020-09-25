Man arrested in Springfield in connection to overnight shooting
Springfield Police are still looking for two of the vehicles involved.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in going to jail for the unlawful use of a weapon.
Springfield Police said three people were in three separate vehicles at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Sunset Street when they began shooting at each other around 1:45 Friday morning.
Police found one of the vehicles involved, a Silver Escalade, at a Fast N Friendly not far from the scene of the incident.
Police said they’re still looking for the shooters in the other two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Pontiac Grand Am.
If anyone knows any details about the incident, they are asked to call the Springfield Police Department.
