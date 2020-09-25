Advertisement

MDC agents rescue deer tangled in soccer net in Kansas City area

MDC Conservation Agents Alex Walker and Aaron Post rescued this young buck deer after it became entangled in a soccer goal net at a residence in Kansas City. They were able to cut the net away from the antlers and head and release the deer unharmed.
MDC Conservation Agents Alex Walker and Aaron Post rescued this young buck deer after it became entangled in a soccer goal net at a residence in Kansas City. They were able to cut the net away from the antlers and head and release the deer unharmed.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Conservation agents recently rescued a white-tailed deer in the Kansas City area after its antlers became entangled in the netting of a backyard soccer goal.

Conservation Agent Alex Walker responded to a call in Clay County on Sept. 21. Someone spotted a young buck deer that had both antlers and its head tangled in the net.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the deer had dragged the net and goal frame from the yard into a creek at the back of the property.

Walker tried to free the deer, but it was thrashing and kicking dangerously when he got close. Conservation Agent Aaron Post arrived from nearby Platte County to assist.

Together, they wrestled the deer to the ground and stabilized it, then cut the net away from the antlers.

Once freed from the net, the young buck ran off into a nearby wooded area without injury.

“We were glad to see the deer take off without missing a beat,” Walker said.

To learn more about white-tailed deer and the Missouri Department of Conservation, CLICK HERE.

