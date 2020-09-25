Advertisement

Missouri State University reports increase in enrollment, despite pandemic

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some colleges and universities across the country are seeing fewer students enroll during the pandemic, but that’s not the case at Missouri State University.

MSU anticipated a decrease in enrollment by more than 800 students before the pandemic because it says Missouri is seeing a statewide downturn in the number of students graduating from high school. Once the coronavirus pandemic began, MSU estimated that number would increase to about 1,500 students, but it didn’t see that trend.

MSU’s VP for Enrollment Management and Services, Dr. Rob Hornberger, says the school actually saw an increase of 37 students this school year.

“We’ve been very strategic as a university in targeting different student populations where there’s more of a market and demand for education," Dr. Hornberger says.

Out of state enrollment increased by eight percent this fall.

Grace Duncan, a freshman from Texas, says she was nervous starting college and moving to a new state during the pandemic.

“My parents are about eight hours from here, so it’s quite the drive," Duncan says. "I guess it’s just the sense of making sure I’m safe and they check in every day saying ‘how are you doing, are you feeling okay, do you have any symptoms, are you healthy, are you safe.'”

The biggest increases MSU is seeing is within graduate students and dual-credit high school students. The number of students enrolled in high school dual-credit classes rose 14.8%.

Graduate student enrollment jumped about 4.5% to a new record of 3,985 students. Missouri State says the pandemic played a role in that.

“Typically, when the economy is good, sometimes that will pull back on enrollment in universities because people are in steady jobs," Hornberger says. "When the economy is down a little bit, then some students will look at going back and finishing school or completing a degree and using that credential to look for a different job.”

Drury saw enrollment drop by about 70 students this fall.

OTC’s enrollment decreased by three percent.

Evangel wasn’t able to provide finalized enrollment numbers, but says it’s also seeing a decrease.

Those at Missouri State also believe the university’s flexibility is keeping students in class.

“Most of my teachers have been very lenient with if you don’t feel safe, you are free to zoom in," Duncan says. "At least with the classes I’ve been in, it’s been that reassurance like you have the choice whether you wanna go in person or you don’t feel safe.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Missouri State has reported a system enrollment of more than 26,000 students.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrison Police Department welcomes new K-9 to its force

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Harrison Police Department welcomes K-9 Officer Bady to its force.

News

Harmony House Kicks off iCare 2020

Updated: 19 minutes ago
iCare Annual Event in Springfield, MO

News

iCare PSA 2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Restaurants adjust to Marshfield's boil order

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

News

Blocked off sidewalks just one of many challenges for wheelchair users in Springfield

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Traveling around Springfield can be an inconvenience for drivers and pedestrians with all the roadway and sidewalk work going on. But for those in wheelchairs it can be a dangerous obstacle course.

Sports

OZONE SCOREBOARD: Get the latest scores for Week 5 of high school football in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Ozarks Sports Zone has you covered for Week 5 of high school football.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Wisconsin is fighting his extradition from Illinois.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Weekend then Rain and Colder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Warmer temperatures for the weekend

Local

Willard Schools considering its own police department for school district

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Willard R-II School District could become just the second district in the state to create its own police department.

News

Willard Schools considering its own police department for school district

Updated: 1 hour ago
KY3 News at 5.