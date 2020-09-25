Missouri State University reports increase in enrollment, despite pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some colleges and universities across the country are seeing fewer students enroll during the pandemic, but that’s not the case at Missouri State University.

MSU anticipated a decrease in enrollment by more than 800 students before the pandemic because it says Missouri is seeing a statewide downturn in the number of students graduating from high school. Once the coronavirus pandemic began, MSU estimated that number would increase to about 1,500 students, but it didn’t see that trend.

MSU’s VP for Enrollment Management and Services, Dr. Rob Hornberger, says the school actually saw an increase of 37 students this school year.

“We’ve been very strategic as a university in targeting different student populations where there’s more of a market and demand for education," Dr. Hornberger says.

Out of state enrollment increased by eight percent this fall.

Grace Duncan, a freshman from Texas, says she was nervous starting college and moving to a new state during the pandemic.

“My parents are about eight hours from here, so it’s quite the drive," Duncan says. "I guess it’s just the sense of making sure I’m safe and they check in every day saying ‘how are you doing, are you feeling okay, do you have any symptoms, are you healthy, are you safe.'”

The biggest increases MSU is seeing is within graduate students and dual-credit high school students. The number of students enrolled in high school dual-credit classes rose 14.8%.

Graduate student enrollment jumped about 4.5% to a new record of 3,985 students. Missouri State says the pandemic played a role in that.

“Typically, when the economy is good, sometimes that will pull back on enrollment in universities because people are in steady jobs," Hornberger says. "When the economy is down a little bit, then some students will look at going back and finishing school or completing a degree and using that credential to look for a different job.”

Drury saw enrollment drop by about 70 students this fall.

OTC’s enrollment decreased by three percent.

Evangel wasn’t able to provide finalized enrollment numbers, but says it’s also seeing a decrease.

Those at Missouri State also believe the university’s flexibility is keeping students in class.

“Most of my teachers have been very lenient with if you don’t feel safe, you are free to zoom in," Duncan says. "At least with the classes I’ve been in, it’s been that reassurance like you have the choice whether you wanna go in person or you don’t feel safe.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Missouri State has reported a system enrollment of more than 26,000 students.

