Nine suspects indicted in Lawrence County homicide investigation

Nine arrested in a Lawrence County death investigation.(Lawrence County Sheriff)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury hands indictments to nine suspects accused in a Lawrence County homicide investigation.

Investigators say Sarah Pasco, 28, of Aurora, Missouri, was kidnapped and shot on the night of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pasco died from her injuries, and her body was found in a well in the town of Miller, Missouri.

Lawrence County detectives worked with multiple agencies around southwest Missouri to track down all nine suspects in August. On Wednesday, each suspect was formally charged.

The suspected shooter, Gary Hunter Jr., 23, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, faces 12 felony charges. His charges include:

  • First-degree murder
  • Armed criminal action (four counts)
  • Robbery (four counts)
  • First-degree assault, causing serious physical injury
  • Kidnapping
  • Unlawful use of a weapon

Hunter has an an arraignment hearing set for Oct. 14, 2020.

The other eight suspects indicted include Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri; Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri; Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri; Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri; Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri; Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri; and Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri.

All eight suspects face at least eight charges, including:

  • First-degree murder, for knowingly causing death
  • Armed criminal action (four counts)
  • Robbery
  • First-degree assault, causing serious physical injury
  • Kidnapping

According to court records, some of the suspects were indicted on additional charges.

  • Cypret is charged with another count of robbery, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Delong and Parks are charged for tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
  • Dunham is charged with two additional counts or robbery.
  • Knapp is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Timeline: Arrests, charges in Lawrence County homicide investigation

