Nursing facilities in the Ozarks slowly loosen visitor restrictions amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The state of Missouri released new guidance for long-term care facilities, giving them more options when it comes to visitors.

More than 650 facilities across the state have had at least one COVID-19 case in staff or residents. Facilities may allow one essential caregiver per resident to visit daily, or even resume general visits indoors or outdoors, based on if there are COVID-19 cases at the facility.

At Parkview Healthcare, they’ve been doing outdoor social distanced visits for residents and families. Staff recently started a hug station. The activities director received the idea from seeing it somewhere online. And she and the maintenance staff designed and built it. Visitors wear masks and plastic gloves up to their shoulders, but visitors can reach through a wall of plastic to hug their loved one. This morning, Frank Eggleston got to hug his wife Carolyn, who has Alzheimer’s.

Citizens Memorial Hospital believes the hug station keeps everyone safe, but they’re only allowing it with no cases of COVID-19 at the facility. At Parkview, the staff realizes the importance of human touch and are seeing huge success with the hug station.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so important,” said Rachel Wilhite, Parkview Health Care Director of Nursing. “It’s so important. Just like I said, for their mental health, it’s like the first time that you get to hold a small baby, that feeling that you have as a new mom or something like that. It’s kind of the same feeling here. You haven’t been able to hug or touch for six or seven months and then you get that hug and it’s just like this overwhelming warmth and goosebumps.”

Parkview Health Care did report cases in the staff. They staffers have recovered. CMH residential facilities test staff twice a week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.