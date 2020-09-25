Advertisement

Police tase woman at football game in Logan, Ohio

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP/WSAZ) - A Washington County woman was placed under arrest at a football game in Logan, Ohio and is now facing charges after police say she violated school policy. A witness tells WTAP the woman, identified as Alecia Kitts, is the parent of a Marietta Middle School student who was playing in Wednesday night’s football game.

According to the Logan Police Department, the game was taking place Wednesday evening at Logan High School Stadium for the 7th and 8th graders.

Police say a school resource officer worked the games at the request of the Logan Hocking School District to ensure the safety of fans and athletes.

According to police, part of that assignment is to make sure everyone is following CDC, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Athletic Association and Logan Hocking School District guidelines.

One of those guidelines mandated by the school district is that all spectators wear a mask while on school property.

Police say the officer was walking the stadium when he noticed a woman sitting in the stands without a mask.

According to police, he went up to the woman and told her she needed to put a mask on because of school policy. Police say the woman told the officer she had asthma and wasn’t going to put one on.

The resource officer says he then told her several more times to put on a mask, and if she didn’t, he would ask her to leave and she would have to wait outside the stadium.

Police say the woman continually refused to put a mask on. At that point, the officer told the woman if she didn’t leave, she would be cited for trespassing and escorted off the property.

Logan Police say after several failed attempts to get the woman to leave, he informed her she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to put her hands behind her back.

He says she refused to do that as well. Police say the officer then tried to place her hands behind her back, but she started trying to pull away.

Police say another woman started trying to interfere.

At that point, the officer says he told her to comply, and if she didn’t, he would tase her. Police say she kept resisting, so the officer deployed his Taser.

At that point, he was able to get the woman in custody. Another officer then arrived and escorted the woman from the stadium.

Police say the woman kept trying to pull away from officers while she was being taken out of the stadium and was then placed into a cruiser.

According to police, Hocking County Emergency Medical Services responded, but the woman refused treatment.

The woman has been charged with criminal trespassing and released. Police say additional charges are pending against her and another woman involved.

Police say the woman was not arrested for not wearing a mask, but was charged for violating school policy and refusing to leave the premises.

Logan Police said in a statement, “This is an unfortunate incident for everyone involved. The incident remains under investigation.”

ORIGINAL STORY 9/24/20

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP/WSAZ) - A Marietta woman was detained and arrested Wednesday evening during a middle-school football game in Logan, Ohio, police said.

Published

Video  |  WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - arrest at football game in Logan, Ohio

Blurb: Woman appears to refuse wearing a mask, is tased at football game in Logan, Ohio

Tease: Woman appears to refuse wearing a mask, is tased at football game in Logan, Ohio

According to police, the woman refused to wear a mask when approached by an officer. The police officer appears to use a Taser on the woman, before placing her in handcuffs. The Logan Police Department says that the incident is currently under investigation.

WTAP will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sources: Trump to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Health

Arkansas health leaders report 900 new cases of coronavirus; testing goal met in September

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday the state met a goal for testing in September.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

News

Foreign scammers targeting online car, other vehicle sales

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Foreign scammers are trying to trick people into buying a vehicle online, but the vehicles are fake, and millions of dollars are being stolen from unsuspecting consumers all around the world, including the Ozarks.

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Latest News

Local

Health leaders announce three new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, one in Christian County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

National

President Trump to make Supreme Court Nomination Saturday

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.