St. Jude patient from Mansfield in remission as the COVID-19 pandemic wares on

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 43 Children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, according to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Some of those children could be from right here in the Ozarks, like three-year-old Sophia Neal fro Mansfield, Mo.

“On June first I took Sophia to the doctor thinking she was anemic and the doctor called me with lab results and said go to the PICU, she needed a blood transfusion,” explained Brittany Neal, Sophia’s mom. “We went to the PICU and the doctor told us that night that she has leukemia, she has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, b-cell.” The Neal’s lives were never the same.

The left for St. Jude Hospital in Memphis. They said one of the hardest parts was splitting up as a family. “The first two two-months of her treatment plan, we were in Memphis for that entire two-months,” said Joe Neal, Sophia’s dad. “We had to decide how we were going to split up our family.”

They made the decision that both mom and dad would travel with Sophia to Memphis for treatment, along with the latest addition to the family, a baby girl. Meanwhile, the two oldest siblings stayed in Missouri with their grandparents. “Because of the COVID restrictions and stuff, it seemed the best choice to keep them here in Missouri, where they could live somewhat a normal life while we stayed quarantined for the whole time in Memphis to better protect Sophia because she basically had no immune system to fight any kind of bug,” explained Brittany. “That was the longest six-seven weeks of our life,” said Joe.

Between the pandemic and the health scare, there was also things to consider having a newborn. “I was nursing at the time that we found out that Sophia had leukemia and because of all the different things for me dealing with chemo and stuff we thought it’d be best for me to quit nursing.”

With all of this going on, the Neal’s say it’s their devout faith that helped them get through this tough time, in addition to their new extended St. Jude family.

“That is like the best care that we could have ever received for Sophia,” said Brittany. “They go above and beyond in care to make sure that you know everything that’s going on, and make sure that they don’t leave anything out, and give you time to ask questions, and there’s people there to help take care of you,” said Joe.

Sophia is currently in remission. Her next phase of treatments will be 120 weeks long. Her parents said they are so grateful to the Springfield St. Jude clinic for all their amazing car and support. They also said they feel blessed they have a clinic so close to their home.

The Neal family will continue on the path of recovery with extra precaution during the pandemic. “Right now, we are recommended to quarantine still,” began Brittany. “Our older kids are doing school online, we don’t get to go to church, we don’t go to the grocery store, we do Walmart pickup, we come to clinic and we stay home... That’s what our life looks like for now, I don’t know in the future if it’ll get a little bit better.”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Those interested in supporting St. Jude and their work can help by participating in the 2020 St. Jude Run/Walk as they go virtual during the pandemic. Those looking to register can do so by following the link below. The run/walk is September 26 & 27.

