Willard Schools considering its own police department for school district

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard R-II School District could become just the second district in the state to create its own police department.

This would allow the Springfield Police Department to take a step back from policing Willard Schools.

Leaders say it would also allow officers to be specifically trained on school policy and understand student life a little better.

“Let’s say you’re normal beat officer. They are not going to sit through some of the specific training. Let’s talk about mental health, let’s talk about trauma reform, let’s talk about special education students. How do I work with particular educational staff, okay? For me. And I have children in this district. I want to make sure that any officer who has any police power has that stuff in the back of their mind,” says school resource officer Mark Riggin.

The district is just beginning the process, but it does have approval from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

