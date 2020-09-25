Advertisement

Willard Schools considering its own police department for school district

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard R-II School District could become just the second district in the state to create its own police department.

This would allow the Springfield Police Department to take a step back from policing Willard Schools.

Leaders say it would also allow officers to be specifically trained on school policy and understand student life a little better.

“Let’s say you’re normal beat officer. They are not going to sit through some of the specific training. Let’s talk about mental health, let’s talk about trauma reform, let’s talk about special education students. How do I work with particular educational staff, okay? For me. And I have children in this district. I want to make sure that any officer who has any police power has that stuff in the back of their mind,” says school resource officer Mark Riggin.

The district is just beginning the process, but it does have approval from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrison Police Department welcomes new K-9 to its force

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Harrison Police Department welcomes K-9 Officer Bady to its force.

News

Missouri State University reports increase in enrollment, despite pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Colleges and universities across the country are seeing fewer students enroll during the pandemic but that’s not the case at Missouri State University.

News

Harmony House Kicks off iCare 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
iCare Annual Event in Springfield, MO

News

iCare PSA 2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Restaurants adjust to Marshfield's boil order

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

News

Blocked off sidewalks just one of many challenges for wheelchair users in Springfield

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Traveling around Springfield can be an inconvenience for drivers and pedestrians with all the roadway and sidewalk work going on. But for those in wheelchairs it can be a dangerous obstacle course.

Sports

OZONE SCOREBOARD: Get the latest scores for Week 5 of high school football in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Ozarks Sports Zone has you covered for Week 5 of high school football.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Wisconsin is fighting his extradition from Illinois.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Weekend then Rain and Colder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Warmer temperatures for the weekend

News

Willard Schools considering its own police department for school district

Updated: 1 hour ago
KY3 News at 5.