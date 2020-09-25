Women bitten by copperhead in Jasper County, Ark.

JASPER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A vacation in Arkansas turned dangerous when a woman with Stage IV Cancer was bitten by a copperhead.

Laura Lewis was hiking with her daughter and husband in Jasper County, Arkansas. She was showing her daughter a frog when the copperhead struck without warning

“The second you get struck, you know exactly what hit you,” Lewis said.

The snake was camouflaged, and Laura was leaning directly over him

“I looked down, he was curled up watching me,” Lewis said.

She was also wearing open toed shoes. Lewis described the bite as an electric shock.

“I got bitten on the big toe, and it started going up my foot, the swelling and the itching,” Lewis said.

Laura has Stage IV Cancer, making the bite even more serious. The swelling went past her knee after several hours.

“It was super scary for me, being on chemotherapy because I don’t know what the outcome is. I know my blood work is low,” Lewis said,

Dr. Gerald Diskin, a physician for Mercy Hospital in Springfield, said, “Copperhead bites can sometimes affect your blood count. It can make you more prone to clotting.”

Lewis’s doctor advised her to stop chemotherapy for several days while the venom ran its course in her body.

“The second or third day was when the swelling or the soreness stopped,” Lewis said.

Thankfully, she never needed antivenom.

Even now, over a week later, she still can’t put her full weight on her foot.

“I have a wheelchair so I’m using my wheelchair,” Lewis said.

Despite everything, she says it would have been worse if it had happened to her daughter. Snakebites are much more serious in children.

“Obviously, you’re a smaller human, the venom, you get a larger dose of the venom, it’s going to affect you differently,” Dr. Diskin said.

If bitten, you should immediately seek medical attention.

“Sucking the venom out, or like putting a tourniquet on the arm, those things don’t show any benefit,” Dr. Diskin said.

If possible keep the limb bitten at heart level. This will keep the venom from spread rapidly.

Copperhead venom can cause neurological symptoms. don’t drive yourself to the hospital if bitten.

“Have family either bring you in or call us for help,” Dr. Diskin said.

Do not cut the bite area with a knife or a razor, you also do not want to put ice or a cold compress on the bite. The biggest thing is to remain calm.

It is also baby copperhead season, you can learn more about why we are seeing more copperheads with the link below.

More information on copperhead safety can be found on the Cox Health page, listed below.

