Yadier Molina reaches career milestone with 2,000 career hits

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Cardinals longtime catcher and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina reached a huge career milestone Thursday night.

Molina collected his 2,000th hit with the St. Louis Cardinals on a line drive single in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. It happened with a 4-1 Cardinals lead in the series opener of the team’s final homestand in 2020.

Molina is one of only six players in franchise history to collect at least 2,000 hits with the St. Louis Cardinals. The last was former teammate Albert Pujols, who reached the feat in 2011.

The nine-time All Star and Gold Glove award winner becomes one of only 12 catchers in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits.

The feat comes in Molina’s 17th season with the Cardinals.

