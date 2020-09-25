Advertisement

Yadier Molina reaches career milestone with 2,000 career hits

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the eighth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Cardinals longtime catcher and two-time World Series champion Yadier Molina reached a huge career milestone Thursday night.

Molina collected his 2,000th hit with the St. Louis Cardinals on a line drive single in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. It happened with a 4-1 Cardinals lead in the series opener of the team’s final homestand in 2020.

Molina is one of only six players in franchise history to collect at least 2,000 hits with the St. Louis Cardinals. The last was former teammate Albert Pujols, who reached the feat in 2011.

The nine-time All Star and Gold Glove award winner becomes one of only 12 catchers in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits.

The feat comes in Molina’s 17th season with the Cardinals.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Missouri begins SEC-only schedule against No. 2 Alabama; Arkansas hosts No. 4 Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams begin their SEC only schedules with matchups against ranked opponents Alabama and Georgia.

Sports

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon retiring at end of 2020 season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

Sports

Defending champion Chiefs face unbeaten Ravens on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and surging Baltimore Ravens meet Monday night in a duel between two of the remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

Latest News

News

Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to retire after season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining only George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise.

Sports

Perez, Cordero power Royals to 12-3 rout of contending Cards

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals are headed back to Busch Stadium with their playoff fate still in their hands.

Sports

Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.

News

Mizzou’s Drinkwitz: transparency trumps competitive edge

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Seven players have so far been ruled out for Saturday’s opener against No. 2 Alabama because of the virus.

News

Patrick Mahomes shows off his scrambling ability

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Patrick Mahomes showed he’s nearly as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.

News

Tiger Woods, Johnny Morris open the new Payne’s Valley golf course near Branson, Mo.

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
The full course opens to the public on September 24.