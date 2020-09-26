Branson Prayer March Saturday afternoon

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - People are gathering Saturday in Branson to walk and pray for law enforcement officers and their families.

Starting at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at the Branson Star Theater, participants of the Branson Prayer Walk will start a more than 5 mile walk to North Beach Park.

The walk will be led by local pastors and several men carrying a large wooden cross, with various planned stops along the way.

At the end of the walk, there will be a special prayer service for all law enforcement officers and their families.

You can participate in 1 of 4 ways.

Walk the entire 5 plus miles.

Walk part of the way.

Drive from prayer stop to prayer stop.

Or join the Branson Prayer March group on Facebook to watch the prayers live.

This March has been organized to coincide with a Prayer March in Washington D.C.

