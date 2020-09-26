Harrison Police Department welcomes new K-9 to its force

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Police Department welcomes K-9 Officer Bady to its force.

Bady is a 17-month-old male Belgian Malinois. He is currently certified as a dual purpose K-9.

Born in the country of Slovakia, Bady was trained in the Netherlands for training. He was then brought to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to Shallow Creek Kennels, where he met his handler patrolman Ryan Guffey.

Bady and Guffey become close partners, and after six additional weeks of training, they were certified nationally as a team, according to the Harrison Police Department.

