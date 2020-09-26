Advertisement

Health officials in St. Louis encourage all BikeFest attendees to get tested for COVID-19

BikeFest Lake of the Ozarks 2020
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The City of St. Louis Department of Health encourages anyone who attended BikeFest, an annual motorcycle event in the Lake of the Ozarks region, to be tested for COVID-19.

The event brought an estimated 125,000 individuals to the Lake of the Ozarks region last weekend.

“We know that health and safety mitigation measures like wearing face coverings and social distancing have helped to slow and even reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “Media coverage of the event revealed very few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”

Bikers made the trek from all across the country, including Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina. Without a statewide mask mandate in effect, attendees were not required to wear a face covering to help limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

“The City of St Louis Department of Health is alerting anyone who attended the event that it would be in their best interest and the best interest of their families, friends and the community to get tested,” said the health department in a news release Saturday.

