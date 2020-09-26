Advertisement

Lebanon police, firefighters and MSHP troopers support girl’s lemonade stand

First repsonders and law enforcement in Lebanon support a girl's lemonade stand Saturday morning.
First repsonders and law enforcement in Lebanon support a girl's lemonade stand Saturday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Several first responders and law enforcement officers in Lebanon made time to support one girl’s lemonade stand Saturday morning.

Leaders from the Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all showed up to support Allie’s lemonade stand, her mother Hannah Foreman tells KY3.

Allie, 6, and her cousin Gracie, 4, served lemonade to all of the first responders and officers who visited. Her mother says she’s thankful for the positive interaction with each department.

