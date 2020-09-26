Advertisement

Man accused in Springfield woman’s death has history of criminal charges

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s nearly been a week since 66-year-old Alice Hale was found dead in her home. Hale’s family says she lived there for 40 years, and now her house sits empty.

Next door sits two trailers and a wooden privacy fence which belong to Pavel Samsinak, who faces charges of second-degree murder, arson and tampering with evidence in Hale’s death.

According to court documents, police believe it was a heated property line dispute that led to Hale being beaten and her house set on fire.

“Alice did call, in my understanding, the police," said Hale’s neighbor Kelli Robins.

Hale’s neighbor Kelli Robins said Samsinek’s empty lot was known to have tall grass and bugs from an overflow of water from a hole he dug.

“Pavel later came. She told me, asked and was mad if he called the city,” said Robins.

This weeks incident is not the only trouble Samsinak has faced.

In 2018, he was charged with assault at a resort in Branson. According to court records, Samsinek entered a hot tub naked and exposed himself to a woman and her small children. He entered a guilty plea last month and was sentenced to community service.

Sasminak also owned a European Style Fitness Center on Republic Road called Czech Us out. Czech Us Out’s Facebook page shows us that there hasn’t been any traffic since 2014.

While Hale’s family prepares to lay her to rest, they’re glad Sasminak remains locked in jail.

“I’m happy he’s arrested and and in custody. I just hope he gets what he deserves," said Hale’s grand niece, Hallie Boyd.

KY3 also had viewers reach out to us Friday saying they know people who filed restraining orders against Samsinak as well.

