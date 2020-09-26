Advertisement

Marshfield lifts boil order after clear water sample test results

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A boil order for the city of Marshfield, Missouri first issued Thursday has now been lifted.

According to a Facebook post, the boil order was lifted around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The boil order took effect after an issue with the city’s water system Thursday afternoon, when the city of Marshfield drinking water system lost pressure due to a failure in the automated system that controls when the city’s three drinking water wells turn on and off.

Now, the city reports, “Water sample test results came back clear for any contaminates or abnormalities. Water usage may resume as normal.”

The boil order caused some adjustments for Marshfield restaurants in recent days.

