Marshfield restaurants adapting to mandatory boil order

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Restaurants in Marshfield had to adapt very quickly on Friday after learning of a mandatory boil order for all municipal water supply customers Thursday night.

“I was up all night thinking who I need to call, what we need to do to get everything in place to be able to open," restaurant owner Sheila Davis said. " I wasn’t sure we’d be able to.”

The city is asking residents to boil all water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. It suggested boiling water for at least three minutes.

Davis had to make quite a few quick changes for her restaurant, Sheila’s Place.

“Just about everything we touch today, we had to think about and redo,” Davis said.

This meant getting new ice, new coffee pots, new tea and a handful of other items.

“Before we opened the doors, we had to pretty much get rid of anything that had been touched," she said. "We had to have different soda, a person doesn’t think about that your sodas are all mixed with water and carbonation added. So Coca-Cola was great and brought us a different machine.”

She said it has been a bit of a hassle due to all of these new expenses, but she also added that her providers have been very resourceful.

“They have worked with us and tried to help as they can,” she said. “I really was impressed how every company that I called jumped in and said, ‘Yeah what do you need? We’ll do it.'”

For most people at home, washing dishes also becomes an issue. But Davis said her restaurant’s commercial dishwasher has not been impacted.

“We have an advantage over the home person because our dishes go through a three-step sanitation already,” she said. “So it takes care of the water. At home, they don’t have that. Running it through a dishwasher at home you don’t have that. So we’d probably recommend handwashing in that situation.”

Davis said right now her biggest concern is about getting enough ice for the weekend. The city said the effect could last a few days. She is a little worried about how long the advisory could actually end up lasting.

But despite all the obstacles, she said she is glad they were able to stay open. She was also proud of her employees.

“We figured we needed to be open because figured a lot of people nervous about cooking at home. So we wanted to try and do it if we could.”

The boil order took effect Thursday night and is set to remain in effect until further notice.

According to a Facebook post, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the city of Marshfield drinking water system lost pressure due to a failure in the automated system that controls when the city’s three drinking water wells turn on and off.

