Mercy, CVS Pharmacy say demand for flu shots is high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and pharmacies are working hard to keep up with demand for flu vaccines this year as the Centers for Disease Control says getting one is more important than ever.

Health leaders are urging people not to wait long to get vaccinated against the flu.

“We don’t want to know how bad the flu season is going to be, so we want people to be vaccinated now," said Dr. Robin Trotman, infectious disease physician at CoxHealth.

Trotman said there are a lot of questions about whether or not people should wait to get the vaccine until later into flu season. But, he said he does not have any compelling evidence that says waiting a few more months will actually reduce your chances of getting the virus.

”It will be coming soon and that’s another way we can try to reduce the amount of illness in the community," said Dr. Will Sistrunk, an infectious disease physician with Mercy.

A spokesperson with Mercy said the push is working. She tells KY3 the hospital system has already given nearly 90% of the amount of shots they gave all of last year.

While some clinics ran out of shots earlier this week, they have restocked. Those same clinics will receive another shipment in seven days.

“Vaccines are here now, they’re available at both Mercy and Cox, and also the many of the pharmacies," said Sistrunk.

That comes as good news to local hospitals as they feared the pandemic and the upcoming flu season could leave them with their hands tied.

“Right now we have 89 coworkers that have quarantined, so we have a good number of coworkers and providers and physicians and the more we have on quarantine the less we have to provide that care," said Brent Hubbard, President and COO of Mercy Springfield Communities.

CVS tells KY3 the company bought 18 million flu shots this year, about twice as much as it had ordered in years past

“We actually did a survey earlier in the year where we found that about 2/3 of patients were expected to get a flu shot this season, which is up about 30% or more than the same survey that was done in 2019," said CVS district leader Nate Burrell.

Burrell said patients can schedule an appointment online or show up in person. He said the company is tracking its supply to make sure a vaccine is always available.

“If they need more we’re getting that shipped and dropped in," Burrell said. "We’ve had stores get close to running out but that next shipment seems to come in the following day so we’re back in stock.”

Shots at CVS Minute Clinic locations are free with most insurance providers.

If you’re looking to get a flu shot, here is a list of some upcoming clinics and locations:

- Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered at Hy-vee stores across the country Monday, Aug. 17- Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

- SeniorAge is happy to partner with Lakeland Pharmacy to offer flu shots to seniors 60 and over in Branson and Forsyth:

October 7 (9:30 - 11:30 am) - Branson Senior Center

October 13 (9:30 - 11:30 am) Forsyth Senior Friendship Site

- Flu vaccinations are now available on a walk-in basis at Local Health Units across Arkansas.

- Citizens Memorial Hospital Pediatric Clinic will offer drive-thru flu shots for established patients Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the clinic, located at 1195 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.

