Missouri, Arkansas senators react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Barrett was nominated to fill the seat vacated after the Sept. 18 death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) released the following statement:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in both her judicial record and philosophy, has made clear her commitment to interpreting and upholding the law and the Constitution as they are written. I was proud to support her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and look forward to supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court. I urge our colleagues across the aisle to give this nomination the fair, thoughtful consideration it deserves.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared the following statement via Twitter:

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement:

“I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to serve as a member of the Supreme Court. With her extensive legal and academic experience, she is well qualified for the job. As with previous justices nominated by President Trump, Judge Barrett has shown that she understands her Constitutional role and refrains from legislating from the bench. I have every reason to believe she will continue that same approach on the nation’s highest court. I look forward to meeting her and evaluating her nomination on the merits as the Senate proceeds with the confirmation process.”

