Native plants a huge hit for gardeners, sales boom around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gardeners around the Ozarks are adding a native flare to their gardens today as part of a plant sale focusing on Missouri plants.

According to The Missouri Prairie Foundation, native plants can be a serious help the local environment, such as by providing more food for our local pollinators before winter.

With large parts of the state being caught in a drought, native plants are built to survive the rapidly changing weather of the Ozarks.

“The plants have a really expensive, deep root system, and so they are they are designed to grow in this environment," said Felicia Brundick, outreach coordinator for Missouri Prairie Foundation. "They can withstand drought, they can withstand flooding, they can withstand all sorts of things.”

While the plants had to be pre-ordered this year due to the pandemic, organizers hope sales will be back to normal next year.

