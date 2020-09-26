Advertisement

Native plants a huge hit for gardeners, sales boom around the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gardeners around the Ozarks are adding a native flare to their gardens today as part of a plant sale focusing on Missouri plants.

According to The Missouri Prairie Foundation, native plants can be a serious help the local environment, such as by providing more food for our local pollinators before winter.

With large parts of the state being caught in a drought, native plants are built to survive the rapidly changing weather of the Ozarks.

“The plants have a really expensive, deep root system, and so they are they are designed to grow in this environment," said Felicia Brundick, outreach coordinator for Missouri Prairie Foundation. "They can withstand drought, they can withstand flooding, they can withstand all sorts of things.”

While the plants had to be pre-ordered this year due to the pandemic, organizers hope sales will be back to normal next year.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Native plant sales in Springfield

Updated: 40 minutes ago
KY3 News at 6.

Local

Springfield Police, Missouri State Bears team up for Bears, Badges and Kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Bears took to the court to teach kids about shooting hoops at Reed Academy.

News

Bears and Badges

Updated: 1 hour ago
KY3 News at 6.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,700+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 800 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Missouri, Arkansas senators react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and John Boozman (R-AR) released statements after the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Local

Marshfield lifts boil order after clear water sample test results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A boil order for the city of Marshfield, Missouri first issued Thursday has now been lifted.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes on the way Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Rain and cooler temps on the way

Local

Missouri DHSS urges Missourians to get vaccinated, says flu vaccine is more important than ever

Updated: 4 hours ago
State health officials are urging Missourians to get the flu vaccine by the end of October.

Local

Health officials in St. Louis encourage all BikeFest attendees to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The City of St. Louis Department of Health encourages anyone who attended BikeFest, an annual motorcycle event in the Lake of the Ozarks region, to be tested for COVID-19.

Local

Lebanon police, firefighters and MSHP troopers support girl’s lemonade stand

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Several first responders and law enforcement officers in Lebanon made time to support one girl’s lemonade stand Saturday morning.