Smallin Civil War Cave Lantern Tours Saturdays this Fall

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - History comes alive on Saturday evenings in Christian County. The Smallin Civil Way Cave is hosting lantern tours.

From 6:30 to 9:30p.m., guests will be led through a Civil War themed tour of the Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark.

Dinner will be provided and accompanied by stories and personal accounts of both local Civil War history, and historical Missouri events.

The tour starts after dinner and lasts for about 3 hours.

Admission is 36 dollars per person. Due to the pandemic, prepayment is required this year.

Guests will be required to bring masks to wear for portions of the tour.

You can call the Smallin Civil War Cave visitor center for availability at 417-551-4545.

If you can’t make it tonight, the Civil War Lantern tours are held every Saturday evening in the Fall.

