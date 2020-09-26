Advertisement

Springfield Police, Missouri State Bears team up for Bears, Badges and Kids

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Bears took to the court to teach kids about shooting hoops at Reed Academy.

The Bears, Badges and Kids event is also aimed to build up a relationship with the community. Organizers says it helps the kids learn more about police and gives them a chance to ask questions to officers.

“I’m a teacher here, so we put this out here to all of our Reed elementary schools, as well as the sixth graders,” said Rich Dameron, Reed Academy athletic director and teacher. “Just to give them the opportunity to interact with the Missouri State Basketball program is super cool. Also to get them to interact with police officers is just super awesome. To answer their questions. Being there just shooting hoops with them and having a good time.”

Missouri State Bears Basketball coach Dana Ford and members of his staff also joined for the event.

