Springfield St.Jude Walk/Run goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the annual St. Jude Walk/Run is virtual this year amid the pandemic. Although it may look different, the mission of finding cures and saving children is still alive.

The purpose is still going strong along with the efforts of the community. While people aren’t gathering in one area this year, they’re doing it virtually and raising awareness and money to find cures and save lives.

Chase Banta, is the Sponsorship Chair with St. Jude Walk/Run in Springfield. He explained that this is a record-breaking year despite the pandemic. Nearly doubling last year’s total, with more than $140,000 already raised. He said this is the first year Springfield has been in the top 20 of all the major markets, which includes New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. However, Banta said no matter the ranking; the mission is the same while coming together as a community.

“I hope they have an enjoyable experience raising money and helping save lives. I was directly impacted by it a few years ago when my niece was diagnosed with cancer. It’s pretty neat to see what St.Jude does for people all across the country.”

There is a St. Jude Affiliate Clinic in Springfield at Mercy Children’s Hospital. It provides care to families like Bantas, who said he’s happy to report, his niece is cancer-free. With St.Jude being primarily funded through donations, Banta said events and fundraising like the virtual 5k walk/run are crucial.

If interested in supporting St. Jude, you can help by participating in the 2020 St. Jude Virtual Run/Walk. It’s not too late to sign up for the virtual walk/run, and registration is FREE.

Instead of going to the registration table like in years past, you’ll log onto an app, watch the opening ceremony, and you and your team will start walk/run. During the walk/run, participants will also get to experience a sampling of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with custom content and virtual reality images that will show the impact you’re participation is making.

For more information, or to register in the St.Jude Virtual Walk/Run, click here.

The run/walk is September 26- 27.

