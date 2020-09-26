Advertisement

'We’re very disheartened’: Board members speak out after driver damages Springfield cemetery

A driver caused thousands in damages at the Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield.
A driver caused thousands in damages at the Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone drove into a central Springfield cemetery, then drove out after causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened sometime over the past weekend at Maple Park Cemetery at Grand and Campbell, but it’s unknown exactly when it happened.

Investigators say the car hit a flag pole and a granite monument that welcomed guests to the cemetery. Repairs to the sign will cost around $1,500. The flag pole was brand new and installed just a few weeks ago. It’s going to cost more than $7,000 to replace.

Some board members believe the damage was no accident.

“We’re very disheartened by what’s occurred,” said Patti Penny, Maple Park Cemetery Board Member. “It’s extremely hard to know the motivation for this act.  But it’s senseless, and we certainly hope that the people that were involved can be brought to justice.”

Based on debris left behind, cemetery leaders believe the car is a 2019, blue Nissan Altima. If you have any information, contact the cemetery or Springfield police.

