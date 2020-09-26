Advertisement

With competitions canceled, Camdenton marching band turns to Friday night football games

By Braden Berg
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - When the Friday night lights come on, football teams take the field to compete. But they aren’t the only action of the night. Performances from local marching bands are even more important during this unusual year.

Over the summer, decisions were made to cancel band competitions across America. So now, Friday night football games are the only time some marching bands, like Camdenton, get to perform in front of an audience.

When the Camdenton High School Director of Bands heard about the cancellations, he had to pass along the bad news. Paul Baur says it was the second worst day he has ever had as a band leader.

“It was met with a lot of tears. There were kids that were mad.” Baur said.

The decision was especially hard on the senior band members.

“It was kind of devastating in a way because it is my senior year and the competitions are kind of what we live for when doing a marching show on the field,” said Alex Baur, a senior band member. “Without that it almost felt like there was no point doing it.”

But after the initial moments of frustration and sadness, a new thought came forward.

“How we wanted to make this year one to remember,” said Marian Bennion, a senior band member. “We talked about spreading positivity and making sure the memories that we had were meaningful.”

And with less to prepare for, it became more about the love of music.

“It is less work. And it is more work and fun at the same time.” Baur added.

“The competitions aren’t what we do it for. We are doing it for memories and for friends.” Bennion said.

The Camdenton Marching Band was ranked in the Top 30 in the nation at one point last year, and leaders thought this year they could climb even higher.

Now, the seniors want to prepare the younger students for when we return to normalcy.

“We are all going through this together, we are all rooting for each other and I think that is really cool.” Bennion added.

