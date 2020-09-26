Advertisement

Woman dies after ATV overturns in Taney County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Sep. 26, 2020
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died Friday night after an ATV overturned in an accident in Taney County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP identifies Victoria Rogers, 29, of Forsyth, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

The accident happened on Dickens Circle, southeast of Taneyville, around 10:50 p.m. Investigators say a driver, identified as Rogers, overturned in the area and was ejected from a 2019 Honda Rubicon. According to crash reports, she was not using a safety device.

MSHP report 89 fatalities this year from accidents and crashes in Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

