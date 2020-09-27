Advertisement

Arkansas cases during the coronavirus pandemic top 80,000

Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the media.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of reported Arkansas coronavirus cases has topped 80,000 after the addition Saturday of 809 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.

Those new cases brought the state’s total caseload since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 80,755, including 2,495 probable cases. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Active cases rose by 165 to 7,414. There also have been 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,285.

Arkansas ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. A White House task force this week applauded the state’s mitigation efforts but said stronger compliance was needed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said with the latest figures the test had exceeded its goal of 200,000 tests for the month, and that the state was working to increase its testing capacity.

