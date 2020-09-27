WANTED: Douglas County, Mo. authorities look for man wanted for questioning in homicide case

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man to question in a homicide case.

William Wolfe Junior, 54, is known to be violent, according to police.

He is driving a 2010 black Chevrolet truck, with license plate 0PC-C77. He was last seen in the Rockbridge, Almartha, Wasola area. He is also known to frequent the Brushyknob area. Authorities say Wolfe is possibly armed and dangerous.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.