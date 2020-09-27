Advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

This file photo shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the European premiere of "Rampage," held on April 11, 2018, at Cineworld Leicester Square.
This file photo shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the European premiere of "Rampage," held on April 11, 2018, at Cineworld Leicester Square.(Source: KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris,” the actor and former professional wrestler tweeted Sunday morning.

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT,” he added.

Johnson also shared a video clip of a remote conversation he had with Biden and Harris, in which Johnson told the candidates that he’d “never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career.”

In a video introduction to the chat, Johnson told his social media followers that the upcoming election is “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

He said his talk with Biden and Harris was “a great and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

National

Amber Alert issued for Maryland child

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl.

News

Route 66 Record Show returns to the Ozarks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The Route 66 Record Show is held twice a year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic scratched that record, but it didn't stop the music.

News

Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.

Latest News

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

News

Racing to raise money for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The race is Saturday morning, October 24th. You can register at heartlandracingco.com.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

News

WANTED: Douglas County, Mo. authorities look for man wanted for questioning in homicide case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
William Wolfe Junior, 54, is known to be violent, according to police.

News

First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Finally, a break in the drought for the Ozarks. Up to an inch of rain is possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

First Alert Weather: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago