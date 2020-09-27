FAREWELL, GORDO! Royals win in Alex Gordon’s retirement sendoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the last-place Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance,

Gordon, the former first-round pick whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 first-year player draft following a standout career at Nebraska, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur in baseball. He made his big league debut two years later and, after a few years shuttling back and forth to the minors, moved from third base to the outfield and finally found success.

Gordon spent 14 years with the Royals, winning a World Series championship in 2015.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.