Advertisement

FAREWELL, GORDO! Royals win in Alex Gordon’s retirement sendoff

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, middle, is hugged by teammate Ryan McBroom (9) after being taken out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. It was Gordon's last game as a Royal. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, middle, is hugged by teammate Ryan McBroom (9) after being taken out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. It was Gordon's last game as a Royal. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.  

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the last-place Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance,

Gordon, the former first-round pick whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, announced Thursday he will retire after the season.

Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 first-year player draft following a standout career at Nebraska, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur in baseball. He made his big league debut two years later and, after a few years shuttling back and forth to the minors, moved from third base to the outfield and finally found success.

Gordon spent 14 years with the Royals, winning a World Series championship in 2015.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-area leaders discuss Halloween costume safety tips

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Halloween’s about a month away and parents might already be looking to buy costumes for their kids. There are certain things parents should look to avoid when they go shopping.

Sports

CARDS CLINCH! St. Louis Cardinals back in postseason, set to play San Diego Padres in opening round

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth with Sunday's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms through tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Stormy tonight with chilly temps moving in

Local

Report: Missouri State ranks among top universities for students with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A new report recognizes Missouri State as one of the top universities for students with disabilities.

Latest News

Local

Three rescued after boat stuck in fast-moving current in the Osage River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Several agencies worked together in a water rescue Saturday afternoon in Osage Beach.

Local

Josh Hawley calls on Democrats to refrain from attacks on Judge Barrett’s religion in letter to Chuck Schumer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Hours after Amy Coney Barrett’s formal nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Hawley wrote a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Local

Two officers suffer minor injuries in shootout in Peculiar, Mo.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers from Peculiar were injured during a shootout with a man on a road Saturday night.

National

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation.

News

Route 66 Record Show returns to the Ozarks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The Route 66 Record Show is held twice a year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic scratched that record, but it didn't stop the music.

News

Missouri State Capitol dome, Governor’s Mansion to be lit red to honor fallen firefighters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Starting Sunday, the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion will shine red in honor of fallen firefighters during National Fire Prevention Week.