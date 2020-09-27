Former MSU Bear Luke Voit takes 2020 MLB home run crown

NEW YORK (KY3) - A breakout season for former Missouri State Bear Luke Voit ends with him leading Major League Baseball in home runs.

Voit finished the 2020 regular season with 22 home runs. Not only did Voit set a new career-high in round trippers, but he also became the only major league player with at least 20 home runs in the pandemic-shortened MLB season.

In 2017, Voit, became the 19th MSU product to reach the majors. He played 70 games over two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team, before he was traded to the New York Yankees.

In 2016, Voit won the Texas League Home Run Derby at Hammons Field as a Springfield Cardinal. That year, he led the Texas League in batting average (.297) and finished second on the team in home runs (19).

In 2012, Voit played catcher and helped Missouri State reach its first NCAA Tournament since the 2003 College World Series. The following year, the Cardinals took him in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft.

